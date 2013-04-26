GCA Offers Customized Legal and Financial Support to Diverse Clients

Cham, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Great Central Advisory (GCA) is one of the prominent contract management companies offering legal advisory and other specialist services in areas like pay roll, insurance and residence application. Located in Zug, Switzerland, GCA acts as an intermediary in favor of agencies, contractors and other clients to effectively manage legal compliances and other day to day business activities with these agencies. GCA focuses on providing a highly confidential and pioneering legal, financial support to diverse clients internationally (specifically Europe).



GCA focuses on providing services to clients by strictly following all the key international and local regulations. The company owner says, “GCA as a company puts across comprehensible contracts combined with fairly a lucid pricing structure for clients”. It serves as an umbrella company offering a wide range of service solutions like contract management services, legal services and accounting services to premier client groups.



The contract management service initiative followed by GCA typically includes – individual contractor and employment agencies services. The company owner says, “GCA streamlines the individual contractor services promoting higher take home pay for contractors along with less work burden for agency and contractor”. A customized and logical service package is offered to customers at an economical rate. GCA associates with employment agencies in and around Europe to bring in more contract employees in a smooth manner. The company puts forward individualized service packages for contract workers in areas like contract negotiation, rules related to work permit Europe and residency, insurance, payroll management, pension, relocation taxes and a lot more services.



GCA offers a wide range of professional legal services related to company formation, work permits, pension services, umbrella services and business taxes. As part of the company formation services, GCA provides back end support to set up new trade in other countries across globe. The company provides assistance in immigration areas where in specific rules are laid down to get a secure work permit Europe, residence permits, pension permits and visitor visas. The key accounting service solutions offered by GCA mainly consist of Payroll outsourcing and management. The company owner substantiates that, “Outsourcing payroll and tax administration with GCA facilitates in effective management of key payroll obligations”. The company takes initiative in employing full time accountants specialized in pay roll taxes and management capable of answering all customer queries related to payroll in an easy manner. To get more details on specialized support services, visit www.greatcentral.ch



