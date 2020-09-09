Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- GCC Air Conditioner Aftermarket Market Analysis, 2020 research report depicts a deep dive market analysis of statistics of Air Conditioner Aftermarket market which consists of regional and country-wise market size, forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse regions and countries, market share of various end-users, applications, product type, technologies, competitive benchmarking, etc.The report also provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the COVID-19 Outbreak.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "GCC Air Conditioner Aftermarket Market Analysis, 2020", the GCC Air Conditioner Aftermarket market is expected to grow at a subsequent CAGR during 2020-25. Air conditioners demand is burgeoning at a magnificent rate in the GCC region due to its extreme weather conditions and changing lifestyle of people.The host of international events the region such as World Expo 2020 in Dubai and Qatar FIFA 2022 has augmented the investments in the real estate sector. Moreover, the infrastructure spending for the refurbishment of hotels along with launch of various government to boost the development residential is expected to surge the demand of air conditioners in the region. Thus, this places a positive impact on the growth of air conditioner after market.



However, the rising inclination towards the adoption district cooling facility I the countries like UAE and Saudi Arabia due to increase concern over environmental pollution might hamper the market growth.



Based on the End-User,Hospitality sector grabbed the highest share in the GCC Air Conditioner after market in 2019. The host of international event, rising government initiative to boost tourism in the countries and surging investment towards the development of hotels is expected to proliferate the market growth. Moreover, the residential sector acquired the considerable market share on account of introduction various housing schemes by the government.



UAE is expected to attain highest CAGR by 2025. Dubai grabbed the majority market share in the UAE on account of burgeoning government investment transportation, hospitality and residential sector and bolstering greenfield investment in the country. Moreover, snowballing awareness among customers regarding periodic maintenance of AC's has strongly contributed towards the growth of GCC Air Conditioner aftermarket in the forthcoming years.



According to MarkNtel Advisors', the key players with a considerable market share in the GCC Air Conditioner After include Carrier, Aftron, Trane, Daiken, LG, Mitsubishi, etc.



