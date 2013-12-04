GCC (Excluding UAE) Geogrids Market Is Expected to Reach USD 182.5 Million in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Transparency Market Research is Published new Market Report “Geotextiles and Geogrids Market in UAE and GCC - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 - 2019," the GCC (excluding UAE) geogrids market was valued at USD 83.3 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 182.5 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2013 to 2019. In terms of volume, the demand was 24.5 million square meters in 2012 and is expected to reach 41.5 million square meters by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2013 to 2019. The UAE geogrids market was valued at USD 15.1 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 32.9 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2013 to 2019. In terms of volume, the demand was 4.2 million square meters in 2012 and is expected to be 7.0 million square meters by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2013 to 2019.



Browse the full report with complete TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/geotextiles-geogrids-market.html



The GCC (excluding UAE) geotextile market was valued at USD 101.2 million in 2012 and is expected to be USD 200.5 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2013 to 2019. In terms of volume, the demand was 52.0 million square meters in 2012 and is expected to be 86.8 million square meters by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2013 to 2019. The UAE geotextile market was valued at USD 27.8 million in 2012 and is expected to be USD 52.2 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2013 to 2019. In terms of volume, the market was 13.5 million square meters in 2012 and is expected to be 22.0 million square meters by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2013 to 2019.



Geogrids and geotextiles are often used together to perform various functions, such as soil reinforcement, separation, drainage, filtration and protection. Implementation of the mega-project, "Gulf Railway" which is to connect all the countries present in the Gulf Cooperation Council by 2017, is expected to be one of the primary factors driving the demand for geotextiles and geogrids. In addition, gigantic road development projects are expected to play a significant role in the growth of the market within the forecast period, due to the sandy terrain of the region and focus of the various governments on infrastructural development. However, fluctuating costs of key raw materials, such as polypropylene and polyester on account of depleting petroleum reserves is expected to hamper the growth of the market over the next few years. Rising consumer awareness regarding advantages of natural geotextiles is expected to open new opportunities for the growth of the market over the next few years.



Nonwovens were the largest product type within the geotextile market segment and accounted for over 65% of the market share in 2012 due to its extensive use in drainage sub-systems and road construction. Increasing infrastructural activities in GCC countries, particularly road and drainage systems, is expected to drive the demand for nonwoven geotextiles over the next few years. It is expected to witness the fastest growth in this region within the forecast period.



Road construction and erosion control were the largest application segments of geotextiles in GCC (including UAE), accounting for over 60% of the market share in 2012. Erosion control is expected to be the fastest growing segment within the forecast period on account of growing infrastructure development such as roads, drainage systems and commercial and non-commercial construction. Demand for geotextiles in erosion control in UAE is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2013 to 2019.

Within the geogrids market segment, roadways were the largest application segment in 2012 in GCC and UAE. Geogrids are also being increasingly used in landscaping as they help in soil reinforcement.



Road construction and landscaping are expected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years on account of increased construction activities such as expansion of airports, residential restructuring and development of commercial complexes. Demand for geogrids for application landscaping in GCC (excluding UAE) is expected to be 10,910.6 thousand square meters by 2019.



The report gives a comprehensive view of the geotextiles and geogrids market in terms of volume and revenue for GCC (excluding UAE) and UAE. The report comprises of the following segments:



Geotextiles Market: Product Segment Analysis

- Nonwoven

- Woven

- Knitted



Geotextiles Market: Application Analysis

- Road construction

- Drainage

- Erosion control

- Others (Landfills)



Geogrids Market: Application Analysis

- Roadways

- Landscaping

- Others



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of the geogrids market for the application segments mentioned above with respect to the following regions:

- Gulf Cooperation Council (excluding UAE)

- United Arab Emirates