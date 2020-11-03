GCC Gamers Provides the Latest Range of Gaming Accessories

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- GCC Gamers is a supplier of gaming products. GCC Gamers is owned and managed by Grand Link Gate Computer LLC. Grand Link Gate Computer is registered in Bur Dubai, Dubai, and is located in the UAE. They offer gaming and graphics products such as gaming and Virtual Reality (VR) products, desktop and laptops, printers & inks, components, scanners and accessories, audio & music instruments, POS hardware, UPS and batteries, toys & games, mobile phones and tablets, and more.



Answering a query about their services offered, GCC Gamers spokesperson commented, "Since the year 2002, we have been supplying gaming and graphics products that have modifications that extend beyond possibilities. We strive to attain our slogan which indicates; "The UAE's Largest Selection of Gaming PC Builders". Our stock usually is expanded on and our Asian and European links enable us to possess the newest and difficult, to get products in our shelves that are ready for shipment".



GCC Gamers has a stock of gaming laptops that are specially-built for High Definition gaming and Virtual Reality (VR) apps. They provide PC gaming accessories such as racing simulators, gaming monitors, keyboards, mice, VR headsets, gaming controllers, gaming glasses, gaming chairs, gaming desks, and many others. Individuals who are in search of one of the best gaming PC in UAE have many selections to choose from GCC Gamers' stock. These include Asus ROG Strix SCAR II, HP Omen 17, Dell Alienware 17 R5, MSI GT75 Titan, and many more.



The spokesperson further added, "Through GCC Gamers, you can initiate online shopping for all computer parts and peripherals, and have them delivered to your location via our option of express delivery. At GCC Gamers, we accept several payment options such as cash on delivery, card payment on delivery, bank transfer and more".



More so, GCC Gamers has a team of experts that advise their customers on the type of component that will work best with their computer. Their onsite workshop location allows their customers to have access to custom-built services such as sleeving cables to cutting up cases for advanced cooling solutions, and others. Individuals who are trying to find gaming shops in Dubai can reach out to GCC Gamers for their services. GCC Gamers also accepts online payments via AED credit or debit cards like Visa, MasterCard, as well as UnionPay.



About GCC Gamers

GCC Gamers offers supplies of gaming and graphics products such as gaming PCs, PC components, servers and workstations, UPS and batteries, toys and games, accessories, drives and storage, audio and musical instruments and other IT products in the United Arab Emirates. Hence, individuals that intend to replace a component in their computer or are in need of PC parts in UAE can contact GCC Gamers to acquire their choice of products.



Contact Information:



Grand Link Gate Computers LLC

Office#114, Computer Plaza,

Near Al Fahidi Metro Station,

Bur Dubai, UAE.

Phone: +971 4 2233 848

WhatsApp: +971 52 623 6233

Email: sales@gccgamers.com

Web: https://www.gccgamers.com/