GDPR Services Market Overview

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a legal framework that sets guidelines for the collection and processing of personal information from individuals who live in the European Union (EU). The financial implications resulting from a failure to comply are significant. A fine of 20 Million Euros or 4% of the organizationâ€™s global turnover (whichever amounts to more). Thereby, the demand for GDPR services has boom among the various industries such as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, and healthcare, among others. Moreover, the strict nature of GDPR rule is one of the key driver fueling the growth of the market.



Insights that Study is offering:

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Local Emerging Regional Players. Some of the players covered in the study are IBM (United States), Veritas (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Oracle Corp (United States), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (United States), Microsoft (United States), Capgemini (France), Informatica (United States), Iron Mountain (United States), Mimecast (United Kingdom), OneTrust, LLC (United States), Proofpoint, Inc. (United States), Protegrity (United States), DXC Technology (United States), TCS (India), Atos (France), Accenture (Ireland)

Market Revenue splits by most promising business segments: by Type (Solutions {Data Management (Data Discovery and Mapping, Data Governance), API Management}, Services {Consulting services, Professional services, Managed services}), Organization Size (Large Organizations, Small and Medium Size Organizations), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Retail, Healthcare, Travel & hospitality, Others)

Market Drivers

Growth of Enormous Amount of Data, Need for Data Security and Privacy Protection, and Demand for Data Processing Transparency

Strict Nature of GDPR Rule Fueling the Adoption of Services among the Organizations

DPR Compliance Adoption Leading to Enhanced Security Service Delivery Along With Improved Reputation of Organizations



Opportunities

GDPR Can Offer New Revenue Pockets to MSPs in the Coming Years

Channel Partners are Likely to Witness Revenue Generation Opportunities



Challenges

Acquiring the Skills to Manage GDPR Compliance



GDPR Services Market Insights

On 21 May 2019, at PrivacyTech, the largest user conference dedicated to privacy technology, OneTrust launched OneTrust Policy and Notice Management to manage, update and audit multiple privacy policies and notices from a single dashboard. As a part of the OneTrust Privacy User Experience suite, OneTrust Policy and Notice Management help companies comply with the GDPRâ€™s privacy notice obligation and the CCPAâ€™s disclosure requirement.



Market Dynamics:

To comprehend Global GDPR Services market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide GDPR Services market is analyzed across major global regions. Advance Market Analytics also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

