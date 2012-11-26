GE Healthcare and Core Sound Imaging, Inc. Announce Global Studycast Distribution

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- GE Healthcare and Core Sound Imaging, Inc., a leading provider of web-based Picture Archiving Communication Systems (PACS) solutions, announced the signing of a global agreement to distribute Studycast – a cloud based ultrasound PACS and reporting solution. Through this agreement, GE’s Ultrasound business will act as a distributor of Studycast to GE ultrasound customers. The innovative Studycast offering is a powerful image storage, reporting and workflow solution for ultrasound, as well as nuclear medicine and other diagnostic systems.



“As a leader in ultrasound reporting and image management in the healthcare industry, our customers have looked to GE Healthcare to provide them with a versatile solution that takes advantage of current and developing technologies,” said Roland Rott, General Manager for GE Healthcare Ultrasound IT. “Now, along with Core Sound Imaging, we have extended our IT product portfolio for ultrasound labs with an innovative web based solution, allowing our customers to select the technology which best fits their workflow, reporting, archiving, and budget requirements.”



According to Mark Smith, President of Core Sound Imaging, “The market has been seeking a PACS solution which provides physicians immediate access to images from anywhere and a platform which helps enable increased efficiency and enhanced patient care. We recognized GE’s leadership, technical innovation, and broad customer base in the ultrasound imaging market which is why we are excited to team with GE to deliver the Studycast platform to medical professionals looking for a cost effective way of utilizing technology to help decrease costs and enhance patient care.”



Studycast is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and provides an innovative solution for access to medical images and SmartWorksheet**reports for physicians through a web-browser, allowing the physician to efficiently complete interpretation. With Studycast, images and data are remotely archived, and study results are then routed to the referring physician and/or the EMR.



“Studycast administrative reports show up in my inbox. Having this administrative data at my fingertips is invaluable.” says Dave Parlato, Administrator at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH, a Studycast client for the past 3 years. “We have been involved in the implementation of many PACS systems over the years and are very happy with Studycast – it is easy to implement and very cost effective. It is one of the best cloud PACS products we have used.”



About GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare provides transformational medical technologies and services that are shaping a new age of patient care. Our broad expertise in medical imaging and information technologies, medical diagnostics, patient monitoring systems, drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies, performance improvement and performance solutions services help our customers to deliver better care to more people around the world at a lower cost. In addition, we partner with healthcare leaders, striving to leverage the global policy change necessary to implement a successful shift to sustainable healthcare systems.



Our “healthymagination” vision for the future invites the world to join us on our journey as we continuously develop innovations focused on reducing costs, increasing access and improving quality around the world. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, GE Healthcare is a unit of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). Worldwide, GE Healthcare employees are committed to serving healthcare professionals and their patients in more than 100 countries. For more information about GE Healthcare, visit our website at www.gehealthcare.com.



For our latest news, please visit http://newsroom.gehealthcare.com



About Core Sound Imaging, Inc.

Based in Raleigh, NC, Core Sound Imaging, Inc. was founded in 2007 with a focus on innovation and customer experiences. The company’s flagship product, Studycast, is an intuitive cloud PACS and workflow solution for medical imaging. Studycast is changing the way medical imaging and interpretation is seen. Over the last five years, the Studycast client base has grown to nearly 350 organizations, including such notables as The Christ Hospital, Mt Sinai Hospital and The Medical Clinic of North Texas. For more information, please visit http://www.CoreStudycast.com



** Third party trademarks are the property of their respective owners



