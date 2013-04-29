GE Healthcare Market Share Analysis - New Study Released

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "GE Healthcare Market Share Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "GE Healthcare Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on GE Healthcare's market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides GE Healthcare market share information in twenty three key market categories - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories, Remote Patient Monitoring, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Angio Suites, Bone Densitometers, C-Arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems, X-ray Systems, Clinical IT Systems, Medical Imaging Information Systems, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Disposables and Respiratory Measurement Devices. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets GE Healthcare operates in - Patient Monitoring, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, Healthcare IT and Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices
- GE Healthcare's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - United States, Australia, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Canada, India, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Japan and China.
- GE Healthcare's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories, Remote Patient Monitoring, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Angio Suites, Bone Densitometers, C-Arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems, X-ray Systems, Clinical IT Systems, Medical Imaging Information Systems, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Disposables and Respiratory Measurement Devices.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Philips Healthcare, ArjoHuntleigh, Edan Instruments, Inc., Sunray Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd., Dixion, Ultrasound Technologies Ltd, BPL Health Management Solutions, Mindray Medical International Limited, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Nihon Kohden Corporation, OSI Systems, Inc., Welch Allyn Inc., Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., Schiller AG, Larsen & Toubro Medical Equipment & Systems, Bionet Co.,Ltd., Mennen Medical Ltd., Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., A&D Medical / LifeSource, Microlife Corporation, Paul Hartmann AG, Terumo Corporation, Rossmax International Ltd., AViTA Corporation, Bosch + Sohn GmbH u. Co. KG, A C Cossor & Son (Surgical) Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Limited, ERKA. Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG., Rudolf Riester GmbH & Co. KG, 3M Health Care Ltd., Covidien plc, Ambu A/S, ConMed Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Honeywell HomMed LLC, Cardiocom, LLC, Robert Bosch Healthcare Systems, Inc., Numera, CareFusion Corporation, Opto Circuits India Limited, Mortara Instrument, Inc., LifeWatch AG, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic, Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., Apelem Espana SA, Osteosys Co., Ltd, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, General Medical Merate S.p.A., Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, I.M.S. Internazionale Medico Scientifica, Planmed Oy, Carestream Health, Inc., Medical Technologies Ltd., AMICO JSC, Metaltronica S.r.l., ELECTRON Ltd., Cintec Medical Ltd., Esaote S.p.A., China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., SonoSite, Inc., Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Gilardoni, Canon Inc., Cerner Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., Software Service, Inc., CSI Co., Ltd., Computer Sciences Corporation, NEC Corporation, CompuGroup Medical AG, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., InterSystems Corporation, eClinicalWorks, LLC, QuadraMed Corporation, Noemalife S.p.A., Cegedim SA, Dedalus S.p.A., Egton Medical Information Systems Limited, OptumInsight, Inc., Wiseman Co., Ltd., Hangzhou B-Soft Co., Ltd., Toshiba Sumiden Medical Information Systems Corporation, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Nexus AG, TPP SystmOne, Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA, MV Sistemas, Shanghai Kingstar Winning Medical Information Tech. Co.,Ltd, ChipSoft B.V., Apotheken Dienstleistungsgesellschaft mbH, Awinta GmbH, PHARMATECHNIK GmbH & Co. KG, Cambio Healthcare Systems AB, WPD Informatica Ltda, iMDsoft Inc., Wipro Limited, SYSteam AB, Systelab Technologies, S.A., Fred IT Group Pty Ltd, Matrix I.T. Ltd., Elad Software Systems, Dasi Informatica SL, Armada OAO, Akhil Systems Private Limited, QHR Technologies Inc., Alliadis Group, Health Communication Network Limited, Partezis, Picis, Inc., Pharmagest Inter@ctive, MedicWare Sistemas de Informatica LTDA, Totvs SA, I-Teco, Cegeka NV, Open Technologies, Inc., Salux, IBS Group Holding Ltd, Tieto Corporation, Elekta AB, Vector Healthcare Solutions, Syspec Informatica Ltda, Kestral Computing, Medtech Global Ltd, Trifour Health, Sysmex Corporation, MIPS Diagnostics Intelligence, Global Health Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, 21st Century Health Management Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Orion Health, Religare Technologies Limited, Ascribe plc, Mediware Information Systems, Inc., Sectra AB, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, VEPRO AG, Xi'an Huahai Medical Info-Tech Co., ltd, EBM Technologies, VISUS Technology Transfer GmbH, CHILI GmbH, medavis GmbH, NovaRad Corporation, Intelerad Medical Systems Incorporated, Medical Insight A/S, Microdata Tecnologia Ltda., Telemis SA, Medsynaptic Pvt. Ltd., Ashva Technologies Pvt. Ltd., COMRAD, Meddiff Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Rogan-Delft, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, LMA International N.V., Intersurgical Ltd., King Systems Corporation, Vygon SA, Medline Industries, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Vincent Medical Mfg. Co., Ltd., TRACOE medical GmbH, Shaoxing Haitian Medical Device Co., Ltd., Penlon Limited, Maquet GmbH & Co. KG, Beijing Aerospace Changfeng Co., Ltd, K. Takaoka Industria e Comercio Ltda., Jiangsu Kaitai Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd, Heinen + Lowenstein GmbH & Co. KG, Leistung Engineering, Senko Medical Trading Co., Air Liquide S.A., Philips Respironics, Inc., SIARE ENGINEERING INTERNATIONAL GROUP s.r.l., ResMed Inc., HAMILTON MEDICAL AG, Intermed Equipamento Medico Hospitalar LTDA., AirSep Corporation, JIUXIN MEDICAL ELECTRIC CO.,LTD, Fanem Ltda, Ginevri s.r.l., Nidek Medical Products, Inc., Elder Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Apex Medical Corporation, Flexicare Medical Limited, Laerdal Medical AS, Invacare Corporation, PanGas AG, Lamprecht AG, Aerogen (Ireland) Ltd, Ivens S.A., Salter Labs, Fleming Medical Limited, All Pro Oxygen Masks Co.,Ltd., Masimo Corporation, Oridion Systems Ltd., Nonin Medical, Inc., Astro-Med, Inc., MEKICS CO., LTD, Mediana Co.,Ltd.
