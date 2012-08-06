Recently published research from GlobalData, "GE to Acquire 15% Stake in XD Electric - Forming a New Highly Competitive Entity in the T&D Industry of China - Deal Analysis from GlobalData", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- General Electric Company (GE), a diversified company, agreed to acquire 15% stake in XD Electric Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of electricity transmission and distribution equipment, for a purchase consideration of approximately CNY3,380m ($533.94m). The acquisition will enable GE to enhance its ability to provide end-to-end transmission and distribution solutions, and to expand its market presence in China. The acquisition will give the company the ability to harness the growth potential offered by China's T&D industry, and will enhance the revenues of the company in the long run.
Scope
- The information related to GE acquiring 15% stake in XD Electric to enhance its ability to provide end-to-end transmission and distribution solutions, and to expand its market presence in China
- Comparison of similar M&A deals
- Key drivers of the deal
- Rationale of the deal
- A brief on General Electric Company and XD Electric Co., Ltd.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
The Deal Report allows the reader to -
- Understand the reasons for the investment
- Understand the response from the markets
- Understand the impact of the deal on GE and XD Electric
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- General Electric Company (GE) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- General Electric Company (GE) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- General Electric Company (GE) - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC - Nuclear Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- SSE plc (SSE) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Eni S.p.A. (ENI) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Total S.A. (FP) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Siemens AG (SIE) - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile