GE Warehouse Announces Online Sales of GE Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)

Power interruptions from storms, accidents or other unexpected events are more than just inconveniences: They can also cause significant losses of data and harmful surges that can destroy sensitive electronics and erase or scramble digitally stored information. Loss of power can also mean loss of critical systems including oxygen and other home medical equipment. Even with a generator, the small delay that can occur before an emergency system is engaged can cause significant concerns.



GE Warehouse’ UPS system provides immediate and seamless transition from the standard power system to an emergency backup power source by offering immediate power while a backup generator or other power source is brought on line.



Like all GE Warehouse’s power backup systems, the UPS system features a small footprint that packs considerable power capability. The system was designed for ease of use so homeowners and business owners and operators will be able to secure power quickly and easily.



In addition to the units themselves, GE Warehouses’ website also offers a full line of accessories, including rail kits, interface cards and external battery packs to provide additional run time.



Not sure what system or components are right for the system you’re designing? GE Warehouse’s consultants are on hand to help you choose the system that’s ideal for every customer’s needs. GE-Warehouse.com also offers informative videos and a blog to provide critical information about GE power supply systems and accessories.



