Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Gear Manufacturing Market in India 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Gear Manufacturing market in India to grow at a CAGR of 9.44 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid infrastructure development across various states of India. The Gear Manufacturing market in India has also been witnessing an increased outsourcing of manufacturing activities. However, the increase in capital expenditure for vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Gear Manufacturing market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Gear Manufacturing market in India landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Ashoka Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Gear Ltd., and Eaton Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are, Bevel Gears Pvt. Ltd., Hi-Tech Gears Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Shanti Gears Ltd., SRS Gears and Sprockets, V.V. Enterprises, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



Ashoka Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Gear Ltd., Eaton Corp., Bevel Gears Pvt. Ltd., Hi-Tech Gears Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Shanti Gears Ltd., SRS Gears & Sprockets, V.V. Enterprises, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/107816/gear-manufacturing-market-in-india-2012-2016.html