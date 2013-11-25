Gearhart Law Group Launches New Workers' Compensation Georgia Website

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Gearhart Law Group, a Georgia based workers' compensation law firm, unveiled a new website this month to provide informative content to injured workers in Georgia. The injured worker focused website is located online at http://www.workcompgeorgia.com. The modern and responsive website conveys Gearhart Law Group's caring and compassionate vision throughout the site with content in the form of FAQs, Common Work Comp Injuries, work comp blog, and videos.



"Launching the site is just the first step in our client focused approach that will enhance the way injured workers search and gather information on work injuries in Georgia," said Beth Gearhart, Attorney at Gearhart Law Group. "Some firms have multiple practice areas that include a workers' compensation, but Gearhart Law Group exclusively handles workers' compensation. This dedicated focus allows us to be experts in workers' compensation."



Gearhart Law Group's Internet strategy will focus on several types of content while providing a portal of information for injured workers. The new site will be adding content over the next few months that will assist anyone looking to calculate various work comp related items using easy-to-use online tools.



About Gearhart Law Group

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Gearhart Law Group represents injured workers across the State of Georgia. Gearhart Law Group's attorney, Beth Gearhart, spent over a decade working for employers and insurance defense firms, and she now leverages that knowledge to provide expert representation to injured workers in Georgia. Gearhart Law Group can be found online at http://www.workcompgeorgia.com or by phone at (404)445-8370.