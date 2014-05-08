Gears Markets in China : Industry Research Report Available on Mrrbiz

Markets Research Reports.biz added deep and professinal market research reports on "Gears Markets in China" Market Analysis and Overview
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- China's demand for gears has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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Table of Content
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxation on Foreign-Funded Enterprises
III. GEARS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Gears Industry Structure
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Gears Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major Distributors
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. GEARS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Gears Demand by Region
Gears Raw Materials Consumption
Steel and Steel Alloy Materials
Other Raw Materials
Gears Production and Demand
Spur Gears
Major Suppliers
Spur Gears Output and Demand
Spur Gear Exports and Imports
Helical Gears
Major Suppliers
Helical Gears Output and Demand
Helical Gear Exports and Imports
Bevel Gears
Major Suppliers
Bevel Gears Output and Demand
Bevel Gear Exports and Imports
Other Gears
Other Gears Output and Demand
Other Gears Exports and Imports
Gears Imports and Exports
Price Trend
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V. GEARS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Gears Markets Outlook Overview
Motor Vehicles
Motor Vehicle Market Outlook
Gears Consumption in Motor Vehicles
Machinery and Equipment
Machinery and Equipment Market Outlook
Gears Consumption in Motor Machinery and Equipment
Other Gear Markets
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
Gears Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Licensing
Franchising
E-commerce
Trading Companies and Local Agents
Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise
VII. GEARS PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Gears Producer Profiles and Directory
Distributors and Trading Companies
Research Institutions and Associations
Major End-users
I. INTRODUCTION
Economic Outlook Summary
Gears Supply and Demand Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Key Economic Indicators
Population and Labor Force Trends
Industrial Output
Foreign Investment and Loans
Foreign Trade
III. GEARS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Major Producer Facility Locations
Major Gears Producer Output and Capacities
Market Share of Key Producers
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
IV. GEARS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Total Gears Production and Demand
Gears Demand by Region
Gears Materials Consumption
Steel and Steel Alloy Materials
Other Raw Materials
Major Spur Suppliers
Spur Gears Output and Demand
Spur Gear Exports and Imports
Major Helical Gears Suppliers
Helical Gears Output and Demand
Helical Gear Exports and Imports
Major Bevel Gears Suppliers
Bevel Gears Output and Demand
Bevel Gear Exports and Imports
Other Gears Output and Demand
Other Gears Exports and Imports
Gears Exports and Imports
V. GEARS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Total Gears Consumption by Market
Total Automobiles Production
Major Chinese Automobile Producers
Major Foreign Automobile Producers in China
Gears Consumption in Motor Vehicles
Machinery and Equipment Industry Output
Gears Consumption in Machinery and Equipment
Other Gears Markets
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I. INTRODUCTION
Gears Production and Demand Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
China\'s GDP and Industrial Output
Population Trends
Industrial Output by Ownership
III. GEARS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Gears Capacity in China
Gears Capacity, Output and Demand
IV. GEARS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Gears Production and Demand
Steel and Steel Alloy Materials Consumption in Gears
Other Raw Materials Consumption in Gears
Spur Gears Production and Demand
Spur Gears Imports and Exports
Helical Gears Production and Demand
Helical Gears Imports and Exports
Bevel Gears Production and Demand
Bevel Gears Imports and Exports
Other Gears Output and Demand
Other Gears Imports and Exports
Gears Films Exports and Imports
V. GEARS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Gears Demand by Market
Gears Consumption in Automobiles
China’s Machinery & Equipment Output
Gears Consumption in Machinery & Equipment
Other Gears Market
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
China’s Distribution Channel
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