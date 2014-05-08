Gears Markets in China : Industry Research Report Available on Mrrbiz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- China's demand for gears has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table of Content



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxation on Foreign-Funded Enterprises



III. GEARS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Gears Industry Structure

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Gears Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV. GEARS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Gears Demand by Region

Gears Raw Materials Consumption

Steel and Steel Alloy Materials

Other Raw Materials

Gears Production and Demand

Spur Gears

Major Suppliers

Spur Gears Output and Demand

Spur Gear Exports and Imports

Helical Gears

Major Suppliers

Helical Gears Output and Demand

Helical Gear Exports and Imports

Bevel Gears

Major Suppliers

Bevel Gears Output and Demand

Bevel Gear Exports and Imports

Other Gears

Other Gears Output and Demand

Other Gears Exports and Imports

Gears Imports and Exports

Price Trend



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V. GEARS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Gears Markets Outlook Overview

Motor Vehicles

Motor Vehicle Market Outlook

Gears Consumption in Motor Vehicles

Machinery and Equipment

Machinery and Equipment Market Outlook

Gears Consumption in Motor Machinery and Equipment

Other Gear Markets



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Gears Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise



VII. GEARS PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Gears Producer Profiles and Directory

Distributors and Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations

Major End-users

I. INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary

Gears Supply and Demand Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Population and Labor Force Trends

Industrial Output

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade



III. GEARS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Major Producer Facility Locations

Major Gears Producer Output and Capacities

Market Share of Key Producers

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments



IV. GEARS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Total Gears Production and Demand

Gears Demand by Region

Gears Materials Consumption

Steel and Steel Alloy Materials

Other Raw Materials

Major Spur Suppliers

Spur Gears Output and Demand

Spur Gear Exports and Imports

Major Helical Gears Suppliers

Helical Gears Output and Demand

Helical Gear Exports and Imports

Major Bevel Gears Suppliers

Bevel Gears Output and Demand

Bevel Gear Exports and Imports

Other Gears Output and Demand

Other Gears Exports and Imports

Gears Exports and Imports



V. GEARS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Total Gears Consumption by Market

Total Automobiles Production

Major Chinese Automobile Producers

Major Foreign Automobile Producers in China

Gears Consumption in Motor Vehicles

Machinery and Equipment Industry Output

Gears Consumption in Machinery and Equipment

Other Gears Markets



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I. INTRODUCTION

Gears Production and Demand Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

China\'s GDP and Industrial Output

Population Trends

Industrial Output by Ownership



III. GEARS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Gears Capacity in China

Gears Capacity, Output and Demand



IV. GEARS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Gears Production and Demand

Steel and Steel Alloy Materials Consumption in Gears

Other Raw Materials Consumption in Gears

Spur Gears Production and Demand

Spur Gears Imports and Exports

Helical Gears Production and Demand

Helical Gears Imports and Exports

Bevel Gears Production and Demand

Bevel Gears Imports and Exports

Other Gears Output and Demand

Other Gears Imports and Exports

Gears Films Exports and Imports



V. GEARS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Gears Demand by Market

Gears Consumption in Automobiles

China’s Machinery & Equipment Output

Gears Consumption in Machinery & Equipment

Other Gears Market



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China’s Distribution Channel



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