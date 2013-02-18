Geckoes Lodges to Offer Pre-Summer Special Rates for Guests

Limon, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Geckoes Rainforest Lodges located in Costa Rica has announced their attractive pre-summer special offer termed ‘ Enjoy Barefoot Luxury for Less’ which is effective from May 1 to June 30. The offer slashes the rates of the two houses coming under the Geckoes Lodges- Casa del Bosque and Casa Bromelia.



According to the ‘Enjoy Barefoot Luxury for Less’ offer, Casa del Bosque will be available for the period at a rate of US$217 per day and US$1300 for a week. As for Casa Bromelia, the rates depend on the number of guests. For two guests, the offer period rates for Casa Bromelia are US$ 230 for a day and US$1380 for a week. Casa Bromelia will be available for US$260 for a day and US$1560 for a week in the case of four guests. Casa Bromelia is a two-bedroom house that can house 4 guests while Casa del Bosque is the perfect honeymoon place for two guests.



The owners of Gecko Lodges, Tom Keller and Zoe Courtier, state that Geckoes Lodge has been created taking into account several factors such as sustainable development, environmental consciousness and eco-friendly practices. The operating practices and the designs of the houses have been done to fit the landscape rather than vice versa.



Tom Keller and Zoe Courtier say, “Geckoes is the culmination of a two-year project to create private and luxurious holiday accommodation whilst maintaining the beauty and minimizing the impact on the surrounding rainforest and its inhabitants.”



The entire area where the Lodges are located has a Caribbean atmosphere due to the influx of Jamaican settlers. This finds profound significance in the cuisine, Patois language being spoken apart from Spanish and English and also the prevalence of Rasta Reggae music in the area. The location of the Lodges gives ample access to several local restaurants; nearby beaches and the place is a haven for birdwatchers.



Ira R from New York who was ecstatic after her second stay at Geckoes said, “This was the second time we stayed at the Geckoes, and it was just as amazing as the first time. Tom and Zoe have thought about every detail to make the experience wonderful.”



More details about the pre-summer special ‘Enjoy Barefoot Luxury for Less’ offer and other facilities at Geckoes Rainforest Lodges is available at geckoeslodge.com.



