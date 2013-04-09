Geek Shirts HQ Are Launched Their Very Own Online Store with "Three Geek Inspired T-Shirts"

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Taking the popular Geek Definition at the top the Geek Shirts HQ website and tuning into a legitimate definition and making this design a t shirt.



Redefine a Geek T-Shirt



Geek Porn T-Shirt



Takes two of the most iconic characters and giving the popular stereotypes of geeks adding the lettering Geek Porn for an ironic twist.



The Illusion T Shirt



Takes the Geeks Shirts HQ spectacles logo and gives the impression that it is hanging out of a virtual pocket.



All the tees are hand screen printed on Anvil Ultra t shirts which are 100% cotton.



The fit is excellent and super soft next to the skin.



The inside neck features a custom Geek Shirts HQ print.



Each t shirt sold will include 2 Geek Stickers and a 38mm metal pin from the Geek Icon collection.



10% of all proceeds gained from the Geek Shirts HQ store will be given to various charities. This is part of Geek Shirts HQ commitment of giving back to help individuals less fortunate than myself.



About Geek Shirts

Geek Shirts HQ highlight the best tees and tees brands that feature geek shirts from Music, Video Games, Movies, Comics, Science Fiction, TV, Pop Arts, Computer, Science, Manga and Anime with emphasis on the smaller indie pendent brands. Geek Shirts HQ highlight t shirt brands and designers, new design or a t shirt that we think deserves a special mention. We try and provide a bit of background information on the t shirt and its designer and where you can purchase the t shirt.



