GeekForce.biz Partners with BizIQ

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- GeekForce.biz, a Phoenix-based IT provider that offers service to residential and commercial clients, is pleased to announce it has teamed up with BizIQ, a local digital marketing company that works with small businesses across North America to expand their online presence.



The companies will use BizIQ's digital content marketing expertise to help GeekForce.biz reach more customers across the Phoenix area. BizIQ offers comprehensive marketing services, including brand-new, search engine optimized websites and blog content, so that the cybersecurity company in Phoenix, AZ can easily target and connect with new clients.



Establishing a client's online brand is BizIQ's specialty. The company uses highly-skilled designers to revamp client websites, and offers content production and search engine optimization services to help attract potential customers searching for information about IT providers like GeekForce.biz. All content that BizIQ provides its clients is written by professional copywriters.



"Partnering with BizIQ is a great way to get the word out about our network and computer repair services," said Nathaniel Davis of GeekForce.biz. "We're pleased to entrust our digital marketing efforts to the experts so we can focus on continuing to provide great service to our own clients."



Founded in 1999, GeekForce.biz has over two decades of experience providing IT services in Phoenix, AZ. It has been selected as the best in Phoenix and has ranked 10 times among the top 10 IT service providers in Arizona. The company offers networking, computer repair, data recovery, servers, desktop builds and more, and is dedicated to providing the highest level of service at affordable rates. Its service area spans the greater Phoenix region, including Scottsdale, Casa Grande, Peoria and more. To learn more about GeekForce.biz and its array of services, please visit http://geekforce.biz/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its digital marketing services for small businesses, including search engine optimization and content creation, please visit http://biziq.com/.