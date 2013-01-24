GeekLab Open for Business with Toronto's First and Only Guaranteed SEO Package

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- For competitive businesses serious about growth, web design is more essential than ever. A well designed website is now as essential as a well-crafted business card used to be- it is a fingerprint of how professional and dynamic a business is. GeekLab is a vibrant new web design company based in Toronto, Canada, that is making waves with innovative and enticing business propositions for small and medium sized businesses.



GeekLab provide web design and development services including affordable custom website packages, internet marketing services, branding and logo design, and mobile ready integration for Apple, Android and Blackberry devices. Their full spectrum solutions and comprehensive package options are what one would expect from a fast-growing 21st century design company, which is precisely why they’ve gone out of their way to push their boundaries further than anyone else.



Making a lot of noise in business circles is the first ever guaranteed SEO package in Toronto, with a “Pay Nothing Until Page 1” promise, ensuring that payment is not received by the company until they have achieved a business’ aim of being placed on page 1 of Google’s search results on key words relating to the business itself.



This strong promise makes sure they stand out from the crowd, as does their portfolio, which offers an impressive guide to the commissions they have already delivered across branding and web design. Their packages cover business, corporate and enterprise levels, with e-commerce, mobile and blog options also available.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “Our Pay Nothing Until Page 1 promise is our way of expressing the confidence we have in getting the results our clients need. Because we understand the importance of a page 1 result, we don’t feel its right to accept payment for anything less where SEO is concerned. Of course, getting on page 1 of Google is great, but it won’t mean much if the website itself doesn’t impress potential customers both visually and in its usability. We can make sure websites are optimised in their design from the ground up so that users never get lost and find information intuitively when they need it. We can’t get dates, but we sure can design.”



About GeekLab

Based in Toronto, Canada, GeekLab is a creative web design and development agency offering top quality web design, graphic design, seo and internet marketing services for individuals, small and mid-sized businesses. For more information, please visit: http://www.geeklab.ca/