GEEO Announces Summer Travel Opportunities to Southern Africa

Ardmore, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Year after year, teachers recount the adventures of Scottish missionary and explorer David Livingstone to their captivated audiences of students, but rarely do these instructors have the opportunity to see Victoria Falls as Livingstone did. They teach about the feeding habits of lions, but most only encounter these magnificent creatures in the confines of zoos. Teachers make the beauty of Southern Africa come alive for so many young people, and one organization is devoted to helping teachers experience that majesty first-hand. Global Exploration for Educators Organization (GEEO) is thrilled to announce summer travel to Southern Africa, an affordable once-in-a-lifetime trip just for teachers.



Travel opportunities for teachers at geeo.org have never been more exciting with GEEO. Spend three weeks exploring the countries of South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana and Zimbabwe in an unforgettable adventure. Traveling by a specially outfitted expedition truck, teachers will camp their way through many of the exotic wonders South Africa has to offer, including sightseeing in Kruger National Park, visiting the famed Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, traversing the Okavango Delta in Botswana, and swimming in the Indian Ocean in Mozambique. This discounted teacher travel at geeo.org experience includes clean, simple accommodations, most meals, and a stress-free schedule with freedom to explore.



With its custom-designed trip experiences, GEEO, the leading source for discounted teacher travel at geeo.org, makes discovering Southern Africa a reality for any teacher and any budget.



About Global Exploration for Educators Organization (GEEO)

Based in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, Global Exploration for Educators Organization (GEEO) is a non-profit organization helping make international travel for teachers. By designing unique trips to inspiring locales, GEEO encourages teachers to explore the world around them and share that experience with their students.



For More Information:

Jesse Weisz

Global Exploration for Educators Organization (GEEO)

2945 Morris Road

Ardmore, Pennsylvania 19003

(877) 600-0105

jesse@geeo.org

http://www.geeo.org