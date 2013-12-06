GEEO Collaborates with University of Texas on India Trip

Ardmore, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- For a whirlwind journey through India with some of the most knowledgeable and experienced guides imaginable, it is hard to visualize a better alternative than the Global Exploration for Educators Organization's Spring Break India itinerary. Working in cooperation with the University of Texas, teachers can learn firsthand about the marvels of this subcontinent and bring that knowledge back to the classroom with guidance from experts in the field.



This compact journey takes place in the spring and introduces teachers to three northern Indian cities as well as the rural life found in Rajasthan. Educators and their guides will travel from Delhi, where they will experience firsthand the bustling markets and city life of modern India, to Agra to the grave and majestic beauty of the Taj Mahal. From there, teachers will travel to Jaipur, also known as the "Pink City," and will visit villages in Abhaneri.



In addition to local guides, experts in Indian history and culture will be available from the University of Texas at Austin's South Asia Institute. These professors will help teachers coalesce their experiences into formats suitable for returning to the classroom to share their learning.



Spring Break in India is open to all educators and guests, but the rosters are almost full. Anyone who is interested in this trip should contact GEEO immediately. GEEO has been involved in providing discounted teacher travel opportunities for years, and specializes in teacher tours of remote lands. More information about this trip can be found at the GEEO website, located at http://www.geeo.org, along with information about other exciting travel opportunities for teachers.



Educators who need help funding a trip can learn about grants and possible funding at the GEEO website at http://www.geeo.org/grants-funding



About GEEO

Global Exploration for Educators Organization was founded to allow teachers to experience world travel at an affordable cost. GEEO is a non-profit organization that not only makes travel for educators possible but gives them the tools to bring their learning back to their classrooms and communities.



For More Information:

Jesse Weisz

Global Exploration for Educators Organization

2945 Morris Road

Ardmore, PA 19003 USA

1-877-600-0105

jesse@geeo.org

http://www.geeo.org