GEEO Offers Discount when Booking Multiple Trips

Global Exploration for Educators Organization (GEEO) is offering educators discounted teacher travel opportunities this summer. GEEO has announced a new 10 percent discount on teacher travel programs when teachers book 2 programs in the same summer. This represents a great opportunity for educators who are afraid they may have missed opportunities for summer travel for teachers. Now, despite cuts in government spending on travel grants for teachers, educators can afford to see the world and bring back these experiences to their classroom.



GEEO is dedicated to providing teachers with affordable opportunities to travel the world and bring understanding and learning back to their communities. GEEO has long been known for its affordable travel options; however, in view of rising costs and limited opportunities, GEEO is going a step further to make travel possible for educators.



Every GEEO trip features several important benefits for teachers. GEEO goes to places normally inaccessible through regular travel channels and facilitates meetings between local educators and those from the United States. Not only do US teachers have the opportunity to travel and learn about other countries and cultures, but they also have the opportunity to sit down with educators in these locations and share experiences and strategies. This building of worldwide relationships is the overarching goal of GEEO.



The deadline for signing for GEEO’s 2013 travel programs is June 1st so now is a great time to sign up for trips to exciting world locations such as:



- Cambodia

- Thailand

- China

- Turkey

- Nepal

- India

- Spain

- Italy

- Morocco

- Russia

- Vietnam

- Uzbekistan



Every GEEO trip provides teachers with opportunities to build and share lesson plans based on their experiences and to share with their communities their global travels.



About GEEO

Global Exploration for Educators is a non-profit group based in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, that makes travel to distant countries and locales possible for educators. GEEO has an established history and reputation as one of the nation’s foremost educator travel facilitators and plans exciting and informative trips that help teachers bring the world back into their classroom through experience, lesson plans, and community outreach.



