Gehman Designing Remodeling Now Offering Specialized Projects for Bathroom Remodeling in North Wales, PA

Harleysville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Gehman Designing Remodeling, a renowned Pennsylvania based home builder, is now offering dedicated and specialized projects, particularly in bathrooms remodeling in North Wales, PA. The award winning company has previously offered the same services in other parts of Pennsylvania, including Phoenixville, Skippack, etc.



Gehman Designing Remodeling has always known to put 100% dedication in all its projects. The company is equipped with the talented team of residential designers and certified remodelers, who believe their clients to be the most important member of the overall project. “We begin by asking lots of questions and taking time to listen”, says a project developer from Gehman Designing Remodeling, “You already have the thoughts and ideas, you simply need someone to hear what you’re saying and put it together so that it’s all about you.”



And they do listen – reflects in the number of prestigious local, regional and national awards they have won for being a consistently excellent home builder in Phoenixville PA, along with Skippack, North Wales, and other Pennsylvanian counties. But despite of all the accolades Gehman Designing Remodeling has received, the company still counts upon the satisfaction of their clients, which they think of as an ultimate prize.



So, whether it’s their services for bathroom design in Phoenixville, or for custom home building in Skippack, Gehman Designing Remodeling emerges as a company which “takes you home personally”. Indeed, they are the only architects in Skippack, Phoenixville and North Wales, who believe in building not just homes, but ethical relationships also.



About Gehman Design Remodeling

Gehman Design Remodeling is a full-service design-build company founded in 1990 by Dennis and Glenda Gehman. Their goal is to provide a top-quality personal design and remodeling services to homeowners throughout southeastern Pennsylvania. What started as a small business out of the Gehman’s home, has grown into a business that employs dozens of uniquely qualified professionals, working out of their office and showroom, in a mid-19th century renovated barn in Harleysville, PA. Every member of their team shares a commitment to unrivaled creative design, quality, craftsmanship.



For more information, please visit: http://www.gehmanremodeling.com



Address: Gehman Design Remodeling, 355 Main Street Harleysville, PA 19438



Phone: (215) 660-5635

Fax: 215.513.1280