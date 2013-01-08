Gehman Remodeling Announces 2 Years Unique Guarantee on Its Craftsmanship

Harleysville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Gehman Remodeling, a famous builder in Blue Bell PA, recently announced a 2 years unique guarantee on its craftsmanship. In addition to this, Gehman Remodeling also provides full 5 years guarantee on its remodelling services. Gehman Remodeling's services are fully licensed, insured and registered. Gehman Remodeling specialize in new home design and construction, whole house remodeling, major additions, land development, site improvements and the adaptive reuse of vintage structures.



This architect in Phoenixville builds the unique textures and patterns of your life into every project. Their team of designers and craftsmen with their customers one-on-one to create solutions that help one fulfil one's vision with beauty, comfort and functionality. “In partnership with a complement of superior vendors and suppliers, we are committed to creating sustainable design through green remodelling, which conserves environmental resources and leverages products and systems that make your living space healthier, more energy efficient and affordable to maintain” , said the spokesperson of Gehman Remodeling.



Remodeling projects designed and built by Gehman Design Remodeling throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania have won numerous local, regional and national awards. This builder in Gwynedd has been awarded 10 times both for Contractor of the Year (COTY) and Building Industry Exchange (BIE). Prior to starting any project their Kitchen Design and/or Bathroom Design team always measure one's intended Kitchen Design and/or Bathroom Design space and gives their client's some options as to how to lay out one's new Kitchen or Bathroom for convenience, flow and beauty.



Gehman Design Remodeling is a full-service design-build company founded in 1990 by Dennis and Glenda Gehman. From the beginning, their goal has been to provide top-quality personal design and remodeling services to homeowners throughout south eastern Pennsylvania. What started as a small business out of the Gehman’s home has grown into a business that employs dozens of uniquely qualified professionals working out of their office and showroom in a mid-19th century renovated barn in Harleysville, PA. Every member of the team shares their commitment to unrivalled creative design, quality, craftsmanship – and their dedication to taking client’s home personally.



