Geir Bjørnerud Central to Global Success at Pinnacle Strategies

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Geir Bjørnerud is Country Manager, Norway, for Pinnacle Strategies. He oversees all Norwegian business operations, including business development, resource management, and project delivery. In addition to running Pinnacle’s Norway office, he is spearheading expansion of the company’s Norwegian efforts. He leads a team of international experts who assist Pinnacle’s clients in making substantial and sustainable improvements in operations and performance.



Mr. Bjørnerud has more than 12 years of experience as a management consultant working for major companies such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, IBM Business Consulting Services, and KPMG. He has delivered a broad range of services to clients with special focus on supply chain management, procurement strategy, process improvement, cost-cutting, as well as internal control (Sarbanes Oxley) and internal audit. Mr. Bjørnerud has extensive project management experience with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) implementation and IT strategy.



He has extensive international success with program and project management. As a management consultant he has assisted clients in a variety of industries including oil service and oil and gas, retail, public sector, and engineering. He began his career as a logistics manager at a major Nordic wholesaler. Prior to that he spent 12 years as an officer in the Norwegian Army where he worked primarily with procurement and logistics. Mr. Bjørnerud earned his Bachelors degree from the Army Military Academy in Kristiansand, Norway, and holds an additional college degree in IT and logistics.



Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence. Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth.



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. Pinnacle Strategies also is the creator of the RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



