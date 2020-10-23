Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The global Gelcoat Market is likely to foresee impressive growth in the forthcoming years. The is ascribable to the latest innovations and accelerated globalization.



According to the recent report published by Fortune Business Insights, Titled "Gelcoat Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin type (Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Epoxy, Others), By Application Pattern (Spray Gelcoats, Brush Gelcoats), By End-Use Industry (Marine Industry, Aviation & Transportation Industry, Wind Energy, Sanitary Wares, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026"



Chemical industry has undergone tremendous changes in the past 10 years. The industry has been successful in creating an extensive range of products in developing as well as developed regions. Post the economic recession of 2007, this industry has flourished steadily. Increasing awareness



About environment and evolving consumer preferences are positively impacting this industry. As per the European Chemical Industry Council, the demand for chemicals in Europe is anticipated to increase.



List of the Best companies in the global Gelcoat Market are



Resoltech

Soromap Group

Gurit

Sea Hawk Paints

BÜFA Holdings

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

Sicomin Epoxy Systems

INEOS Composites

Turkuaz Polyester

Spectrum Color

HK Research Corp

Akzo Nobel

Fiberglass Coatings Inc

Ashland Inc.



Increasing investments in the chemical business is likely to keep the factories. Furthermore, the demand for chemicals is fueling owing to the increase in consumer spending. Jobs in this sector are increasing at a rapid rate, which in turn, is expected to create growth opportunities. All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the Gelcoat Market in the forthcoming years.



Digitization in chemical industry is another factor responsible for driving the Gelcoat Market. This trend will help companies to collect important data and draw insights, thereby helping them to improve their decision-making. Advanced technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, internet of things, block chain, and others are expected to be the disruptors of Gelcoat Market. Increasing urbanization and globalization especially in emerging countries is further helping the Gelcoat Market to expand.



As per the report, North America is expected to lead the Gelcoat Market throughout the forecast period.



Research Methodology



The report offers a detailed evaluation of chemicals and their demand by highlighting information on several aspects which include drivers, trends, opportunities, and challenges. In addition to this, it sheds light on industry developments by key players, helping the industry to expand. Information given in the article consists of technological advancements to analyze the industry meticulously and offer a better understanding to its readers. These advancements will help companies to stay abreast in terms of competition.



Companies are planning to adopt several strategies to stay ahead of others. These strategies include: mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product developments among others. The information gathered through primary and secondary sources, comprises of interviews from several industry experts and professionals. Secondary sources such as press releases, information from recognized institutes, and other collaterals are used to analyze the industry. Further, top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to provide a 360-degree view.



