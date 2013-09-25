GeldSchatz.com Connects Germans with Cheap Online Auctions for iPhones, iPads, and More

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The internet has given the world many new money-making opportunities. Cheap online auctions are one of those opportunities. Today, internet users around the world enjoy cheap online auctions for all sorts of different consumer goods - from electronics to designer clothing.



GeldSchatz.com has been getting a lot of attention recently for its insight into penny auctions. GeldSchatz.com is a German-language online auction information website that features detailed descriptions of some of the world’s most popular online auction houses - including detailed reviews of the features and benefits of different penny auctions.



A spokesperson for GeldSchatz.com explains how the website picked certain auction houses over others:



“We base our auction house reviews on hours of research. We’ve carefully compared some of the world’s most popular auction houses based on features that matter to shoppers. We look at the average price of the goods auctioned off, for example, as well as the selection of goods available to be purchased.”



All of this research led the editors of GeldSchatz.com to choose Madbid. Madbid is an online auction house that is beginner friendly and offers a diverse range of products available at bargain prices. One editor at GeldSchatz.com was able to purchase a high-definition TV, Xbox 360, a barbeque grill, and luxury headphones from Madbid at a price that was far lower than retail.



At GeldSchatz.com, visitors can learn how to give themselves the best possible chance of winning an auction. Specifically, the website recommends bidding on lower-value items at first. This shows users how auctions work and, in many cases, lower-value items will only attract a handful of bids for just a few Euros.



Before long, new users will discover the secrets to finding cheap iPhones, iPads, and other valuable merchandise on Madbid. The GeldSchatz.com spokesperson explains how powerful the Madbid test auction house can be when used correctly:



“At our site, visitors can read success stories from Madbid auctions. Specifically, users have been able to purchase new iPhones for as little as 10€ and then resell those items on eBay and other auction sites for a profit. In fact, some users are able to do this on a consistent basis in order to generate a healthy profit for themselves every month.”



Whether interested in buying new Apple products or looking for high-end designer perfumes, GeldSchatz.com wants to help Germans find cheap consumer goods online.



About GeldSchatz.com

GeldSchatz.com is a German-language auction house information website. The website compares some of the top auction houses available online today and explains how German internet users can purchase new iPhones for less than 10€. For more information, please visit: http://geldschatz.com