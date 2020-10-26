GEM Cable Solutions Offer Cable & Network Solutions Through a Comprehensive Range of Services and Products

Sandridge, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- GEM Cable Solutions, a cable assembly manufacturer in the UK, offers total cable, fibre, and network solutions via a flexible package of bespoke services and products. They cater to various industries like aerospace, broadcast, defence, rail, telecoms, satellite, and more. The cable assemblies are custom made combining colours, tailored lengths, and special pin out in their designs to completely tailored connectors, cable looms, raw cable, and over moulds.



From copper, coaxial, and fibre optic cable assemblies to connectors, they offer necessary materials for long lasting communications. Their staff of technicians develops and fits several types of network infrastructures to better industry standards to offer an efficient service with no interruption to already working operations. They have successfully delivered various projects and thus, know about high-tech plant & equipment usage better to design and manufacture assemblies meeting customer needs. Their procurement, administration, and logistics solutions are designed in a manner to support business expansion and make the process easier to utilise resources. Moreover, their maintenance & trouble shooting services help recognise issues & resolve them at the earliest.



Talking about their solutions, one of the representatives from GEM Cable solutions stated, "We already have completed many vital and sensitive projects; installing in all types of environments, including underground, harsh, and hazardous environments, while ensuring data security, speed and safety requirements are met in full." He further stated, "We provide a highly flexible service, often combining a mix of specially made bespoke products with sourced standard products into a complete package."



GEM Cable solutions, one of the renowned tailored cable manufacturers in the UK, deals in network connection and cabling requirements via a broad variety of services & products that provide well-functioning better results. Their team takes care of businesses across the globe to support the growth of the business with an unmatched level of technical precision manufacturing on any range and better access to known brands and custom-made equipment. They are better known for providing a one stop solution for all cable & networking requirements across several industries.



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cables Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to our base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



For more information, please visit: https://www.gemcable.co.uk/



