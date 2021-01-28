Gem Cable Solutions Offer the Highest Quality Cabling Solutions to Businesses Across the UK

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Gem Cable Solutions, a reputable cable assembly manufacturer, offers the best cabling solutions to businesses across the UK. They have a team of cabling data cabling engineers who provides network-based cabling solutions as per their customers' business requirements. Their cabling solutions are widely used in the field of computer & peripherals, telecom, aerospace, medical, military, test and so on. They have completed important & sensitive projects, installing in every kind of environment, comprising underground, harsh, and hazardous environments, while ensuring data security, speed and safety needs are met on time.



They are backed by a highly motivated and skilled workforce offering the best quality and service to their customers. As a reputable cable solutions provider in the UK, they are committed to delivering the best and reliable solutions that meet their customers' needs. Furthermore, they have an excellent track record in the provision of technical support.



Talking about their services, one of the representatives from GEM Cable solutions stated," GEM Cable Solutions specialises in meeting all your cabling and network connection needs through a comprehensive range of services and products that ensure cost effective superior results. From coaxial, fibre optic and copper cable assemblies through to connectors, tooling, housing, and accessories, we provide all the materials you need for long-lasting, powerful communications."



GEM Cable solutions, one of the reputed tailored cable manufacturers in the UK, deals in cabling needs and network connection via a broad range of services that guarantee cost effective results. The company operates across the globe to help the business expand with an unmatched level of technical precision manufacturing on any size and better access to renowned brands and custom made equipment.



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cables Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to our base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



For more information, please visit: https://www.gemcable.co.uk/



Contact Details



Unit C

156 St Albans Road

Sandridge

St. Albans

Hertfordshire

AL4 9LP

Phone: +44 (0) 1727 845 750

Email: info@gemcable.co.uk