GEM Cable Solutions Offers a Range of High Quality Custom-Built Cable Connectors and Accessories in the UK

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2021 -- GEM Cable Solutions, a renowned cable assembly manufacturer in the UK, provides an extensive range of cable connectors and accessories to meet the changing needs of their customers. High quality and custom-built, all their cable connectors and accessories are manufactured with robust materials incorporating the cutting-edge technology and quality tested on stringent parameters to ensure better outcome.



GEM Cable Solutions offers an unrivalled range of quality and choice, from fibre optic, co-axial, ribbon and multi-core cables to all manner of assemblies, connections, patch panels, printed circuit boards, fibre guide, tooling, housing and accessories. The majority of products in their stock are available for next-day delivery.



In addition to supply, manufacture and installation, their services extend to procuring ancillary equipment and products outside their normal areas of business, administration support, and maintenance. To ensure complete customer satisfaction, GEM Cable Solutions focuses on improving network and product performance by meeting needs of confidentiality, security, and reliability.



What makes GEM Cable Solutions stand out is their hard efforts to push the boundaries by keeping pace with advances in cable solutions and making the best use of the latest technology. Interested individuals can learn more about their products and request a quote by exploring their official website GEMCable.co.uk.



A representative of GEM Cable Solutions stated, "Whether you require fibre optics or copper cabling from trusted brands; high quality custom-built assemblies and connectors, distribution and housing products, or a quick turn-around, our flexible, solution-based approach means we adapt to meet all your changing needs."



A trusted partner of many businesses, GEM Cable Solutions go the extra mile to provide state-of-the-art products and services fulfilling clients' cabling and network connection needs effectively. Their team support the growth of the businesses with an unmatched level of technical precision manufacturing on any range and better access to known brands and custom-made equipment.



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cable Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to their base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



For more information, please visit: https://www.gemcable.co.uk/



