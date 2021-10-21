GEM Cable Solutions Offers a Range of Products to Meet Clients' Cabling and Network Connection Needs

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2021 -- GEM Cable Solutions, a prominent cable manufacturer in the UK, offers a range of cabling and network connection products such as cable assemblies, fibre connectors, sliding patch panel, cable crimp tools, aluminium enclosures and much more. The products that they provide are ideal for use in a variety of industries including defence, aerospace, rail, broadcast, satellite, telecoms, marine, robotics, etc.



A one-stop store for all cable & networking needs, GEM Cable Solutions has a team of highly trained and experienced professionals who follow a set of stringent parameters to deliver products that last well into the future. All their products are manufactured using industry-approved Schleuniger plant and power-strip machine, and tried, tested and certified to ensure they are fit for purpose and meet the stated specification.



GEM Cable Solutions has a database of over 10,000 products online at GEMCable.co.uk, where interested individuals can check for technical specifications of the product as well as add a quote. Their cabling and network connect products are cost-effective and deliver supreme results, without any complexities.



Talking more about their products, one of their representatives stated, "Our range is made up of quality products procured worldwide from leading brands; ancillary equipment from specialist providers; and own-brand equivalents, giving you peace of mind and a wider choice of options."



A Defence and Aerospace AS9100D & BS EN ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001-2015 certified UK manufacturers, GEM Cable Solutions has years of experience working in the industry. With their expertise, today they have amassed a huge customer base worldwide. In addition to cabling and network connection products, they also provide installation, bespoke design, management, maintenance and troubleshooting services.



A trusted partner of many businesses, GEM Cable Solutions go the extra mile to provide state-of-the-art products and services fulfilling clients' cabling and network connection needs effectively. Their team support the growth of the businesses with an unmatched level of technical precision manufacturing on any range and better access to known brands and custom-made equipment.



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cable Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to their base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



For more information, please visit: https://www.gemcable.co.uk/



Social Media Profiles



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/GemCableSolutions

Twitter – https://twitter.com/gemcable

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/gem-cable-solutions-ltd/



Contact Details



Unit C

156 St Albans Road

Sandridge

St. Albans

Hertfordshire

AL4 9LP

Phone: +44 (0) 1727 845 750

Email: info@gemcable.co.uk