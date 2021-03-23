Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- A leading UK manufacturer, Gem Cable Solutions offers an extensive range of cabling products and custom packages suiting businesses of all sizes. They serve different types of industries including defence, aerospace, rail, broadcast, satellite, telecoms, and much more. The cable assemblies designed by them are custom made combining tailored lengths, colours, and special pin out in their designs to completely custom made connectors, raw cable, cable looms, and over moulds. Whether it is coaxial, copper, and fibre optic cable assemblies to connectors, they provide the required materials for long lasting communications.



They have successfully delivered various projects and thus, know about high-tech plant & equipment usage better to design and manufacture assemblies meeting customer needs. Their procurement, administration, and logistics solutions are made in a manner to support business expansion and make the process easier to utilize resources. Moreover, their maintenance & trouble shooting services help recognize issues & resolve them at the earliest.



Talking about their solutions, one of the representatives from the company stated, "As experienced manufacturers of bespoke cabling products, cable assemblies, fibre optic cables, wire looms & harness, panels, control boxes, we offer a one stop solution for all your cable & networking needs across several industries. Our services include concept and engineering design, full material procurement, supply chain management, UK manufacturing and test to the highest possible level of workmanship all controlled by our ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System."



GEM Cable solutions is one of the leading cable manufacturers in the UK, dealing in all types of cabling needs and network connection through a variety of services that assures affordable results. The company functions around the world to help businesses grow with an unrivalled level of technical precision manufacturing on any range and better access to reputed brands and tailored equipment. Their professionals make use of engineering, technical, and project management skills to build, design, produce and install the cabling solution for various needs of their clients.



GEM Cables Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to our base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



