GEM Cable Solutions Offers Bespoke Cable Assembly Solutions for All Networking Needs

Sandridge St. Albans, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2022 -- GEM Cable Solutions, a prominent cable manufacturer in the UK, offers bespoke cable assembly solutions for clients' networking needs. Their products are built to withstand the punishing conditions of the most demanding environments, including military, aerospace, marine, and industrial markets. They offer various cable assembly services to meet our customers' needs across multiple applications and industries. Their highly skilled team is fully trained to national and international standards, proving their quality in all cable assembly production processes.



The company offers complete, bespoke cable assembly services from design engineering to fabrication and testing. They specialise in delivering terminated, tested cable harnesses and assemblies with 100% reliability and quality control. Each of their cable assembly batches is made precisely to customer specification and passes through a precise quality inspection and electrical tests to ensure accuracy and reliability before being packed and despatched. Businesses looking to update their networking solutions can check out GEM Cable Solutions' website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Distinguished by over 30 years of service excellence, product innovation and outstanding reliability, GEM Cable Solutions serves the telecommunications, satellite, aerospace, broadcast and transport industries with quality-assured bespoke cable assemblies, supplies and services at the cutting edge. A company with an unrivalled dedication to precision engineering and innovation, we use our extensive experience and expert knowledge in bespoke cable assembly design, manufacture to supply the perfect solution."



GEM Cable Solutions is one of the most popular cable assembly manufacturers in the UK, providing a multitude of cabling and networking solutions at competitive prices. They are an award-winning business and pride themselves on delivering a personable quality service. From the flight deck to space, the organisation's primary focus is on innovations with precise, concrete applications in the real world.



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cables Solutions is a leading UK manufacturer of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work globally to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to our base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



For more information, please visit: https://www.gemcable.co.uk/industries/#ROBOTICS



Contact Details



Unit C

156 St Albans Road

Sandridge

St. Albans

Hertfordshire

AL4 9LP

Phone: +44 (0) 1727 845 750

Email: info@gemcable.co.uk