Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2021 -- A leading cable manufacturer in the UK, GEM Cable Solutions offers bespoke cable, fibre, and networking solutions for a wide range of industrial applications. Manufactured using commercial materials, their cabling solutions are robust and prepared using advanced technology, following stringent quality assurance checks on multiple occasions to ensure superior product quality.



These solutions are designed to cater to a wide range of industries, providing high-capacity systems at competitive prices, allowing businesses to stay ahead of their competition. They offer services and solutions of the highest standards based on the needs and requirements of the clients, always ensuring reliable operation and seamless data transmission.



Their networking solutions include a plethora of bespoke cabling products, electrical control boxes, fibre optic products, wiring loom and more, that are widely used in major industries such as aerospace and telecom. Apart from manufacturing, they also offer other services such as installation, with maintenance and troubleshooting facilities for bespoke cabling solutions. Individuals and enterprises looking to avail their services can check out the collection on their website.



GEM Cable Solutions is one of the most popular cable assembly manufacturers in the UK, providing a multitude of cabling and networking solutions at competitive prices. They have many years of experience, working with businesses from many industries, and are well-known for their best-in-industry services and products, fulfilling client cabling needs and requirements efficiently.



Talking further about their cabling solutions, a representative of the company stated, "Our tailor-made solutions stem from a wealth of experience in UK manufacturing and from the real-world application of our skills. With hundreds of projects completed we know how to use our high-tech plant and equipment to design and manufacture assemblies that exceed your expectations."



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cable Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to their base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



