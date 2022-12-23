GEM Cable Solutions Offers Bespoke Cable Solutions Designed to Meet Specifications

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2022 -- GEM Cable Solutions, one of the UK's renowned cable harness manufacturers, offers bespoke cable solutions that are designed to meet your specifications and requirements. The cables can be used for various applications, such as wiring for computers, telecommunications, automation systems, and power and signal transmission. The solutions offer more flexibility and reliability than generic cables and are designed to meet environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity. They design cables with different lengths, connectors, and insulation or design cables to fit into a specific enclosure.



Their solution includes unique connectors, insulation and shielding materials, and other features that allow them to be tailored to the customer's needs. The cables assure customers that their product will be built to their exact specifications. The solution is created to provide special features, such as higher voltage ratings, different connectors, or specialised shielding, that are not available in standard cables. Businesses looking for bespoke cable solutions for their specific requirements can check out GEM Cable Solutions' website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We are known for high-quality cable and connectors for over 30 years. Whatever cable you need, we can help. We offer an extensive range of cables and connectors, from Coaxial and Fibre Optic Cables to Belden Equivalent and Category Cables. Most cables are available from stock for next-day delivery and can be cut to the length you require, meaning you don't have to pay for cable you don't need. We can also produce custom cables to your specifications."



GEM Cable Solutions is one of the most reputable custom cable manufacturers in the UK, specialising in cabling and network connectivity through a wide range of services that provide cost-effective results. The organisation works with businesses worldwide to help them grow by providing outstanding technical precision production on any scale and improved access to renowned brands and custom-made equipment.



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cable Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work globally to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients, from businesses local to their base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



For more information, please visit: https://www.gemcable.co.uk/



