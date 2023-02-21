GEM Cable Solutions Offers Bespoke Fibre Optic Assembly Solutions to Help Businesses Use Space Optimally

Sandridge St. Albans, Hertfordshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- GEM Cable Solutions, a reputed control panel builder in the UK, offers bespoke fibre optic assembly solutions to help businesses use space optimally. These solutions are designed and manufactured to provide tailored solutions to customers' unique optical fibre needs. The cable assemblies are used in various industrial sectors, including telecommunications, data communications, industrial sectors, medical equipment, or any other application that utilises fibre optics. Their design and manufacturing process involves considering various factors such as wavelength, optical power, environment, and mechanical requirements.



Their solutions are also more cost-effective in certain applications, especially in cases where standard products do not meet the required specifications. The assemblies they provide include fibre optic cables, connectors, splices, pigtails, and adaptors. They are customised to meet specific requirements such as size, form factor, and environmental conditions. Their solutions are customised for specific environmental conditions, such as temperature, humidity, electromagnetic interference and more. Business owners looking to install bespoke fibre optic assembly solutions in their offices can see GEM Cable Solutions' website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Gem Cable provides fibre optic solutions throughout the UK. We manufacture high-qualityy fibre optic products, including Multimode OM1, OM2, OM3 & OM4 and Singlemode OS2 patch leads. We can supply you with ruggedised and armoured jackets to help shield and protect your cables. We provide total network solutions through a flexible package of bespoke services and products, including pigtails, connectors, patch panels, accessories and boxes."



GEM Cable Solutions is one of the most well-renowned cable manufacturers in the UK, dealing with all types of cabling needs and network connection through a variety of services that assures affordable results. The company offers its services globally to help businesses grow with an unrivalled level of technical precision manufacturing on any range and better access to reputed brands and tailored equipment.



GEM Cable Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work globally to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients, from businesses local to their base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



For more information, please visit: https://www.gemcable.co.uk/



