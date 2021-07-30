GEM Cable Solutions Offers Cable Assembly Solutions Across a Wide Variety of Industrial Applications

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2021 -- GEM Cable Solutions, one of the leading cable manufacturers, offers cable assembly solutions to an extensive range of industries including telecommunications, satellite, aerospace, healthcare, marine, nuclear, oil & gas, broadcast and transport industries. The company manufactures each of its cable assemblies as per clients' exact specifications with quality and at a great value. They have a team of skilled professionals who make use of engineering, technical, and project management skills to build, design, produce and install cable assemblies for various environments like underground, harsh & hazardous environments while maintaining data security, speed and safety needs.



Whether it's the military grade or civilian infrastructure, oil exploration or entertainment; whatever your application – GEM Cable has an interconnect solution that will ensure you get the performance your project deserves. They can provide all parts of the cable assembly procurement process from design to delivery and all you have to do is contact them for your cable needs. GEM's in-house engineering department specialises in turning ideas into reality, be it prototypes or high quality bespoke assemblies.



Talking about their cable assembly solutions, a representative from the company stated, "We offer an extensive range of cabling products and custom packages to suit businesses of all sizes. We work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment."



GEM Cable Solutions is a renowned cable assembly manufacturer in the UK, specialising in all forms of cabling and network connectivity through a variety of services that guarantee cost-effective results. The organisation works all around the world to help businesses flourish by providing unrivalled technical precise production across all product lines, as well as greater access to reputable brands and customised equipment. The organisation works across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment.



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cables Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to their base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



For more information, please visit: https://www.gemcable.co.uk/industries/#ROBOTICS



Contact Details



Unit C

156 St Albans Road

Sandridge

St. Albans

Hertfordshire

AL4 9LP

Phone: +44 (0) 1727 845 750

Email: info@gemcable.co.uk