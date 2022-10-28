GEM Cable Solutions Offers Cable Connectors and Accessories to Meet All Changing Needs

Sandridge St. Albans, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2022 -- GEM Cable Solutions, a leading cable manufacturer in the UK, offers cable connectors and accessories to meet all changing needs. Their products provide the electrical and mechanical connectivity needed to connect coaxial cables to transmitters, receivers, and transceivers. They stock and supply an extensive range of high-quality, competitively priced, industry-standard electronic connectors and cable assembly solutions to businesses across the globe. The products have been engineered and tested to work together to ensure safe and reliable equipment for projects.



They supply industry-compatible electronic connectors, offering form-fit and function interconnection solutions for all board-to-board, wire-to-board, and wire-to-wire applications. The company offers a plethora of cable connectors and accessories, including Adapter Inter Series, BNC, F-Type, FME, MCX, Microdot, IDC Ribbon Cable, ITT Canon Connector, ITT Canon Connector Pins, RJ/Modular Connectors, Fibre Optic Splicer, and many more. Businesses looking to buy cable connectors and accessories can visit GEM Cable Solutions' website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Whether you require fibre optics or copper cabling from trusted brands; high-quality custom-built assemblies and connectors, distribution and housing products, or a quick turn-around, our flexible, solution-based approach means we adapt to meet all your changing needs. In addition to supply, manufacture and installation, our services extend to procuring ancillary equipment and products outside our normal areas of business, administration support, and a maintenance and trouble-shooting facility to shield you from the unexpected."



GEM Cable Solutions is one of the most popular cable assembly manufacturers in the UK, providing a multitude of cabling and networking solutions at competitive prices. The organisation works with businesses all around the world to help them grow by providing outstanding technical precision production on any scale and improved access to renowned brands and custom-made equipment. They have many years of experience working with businesses from many industries and are well-known for their best-in-industry services and products, fulfilling client cabling needs and requirements efficiently.



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cable Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients, from businesses local to their base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



