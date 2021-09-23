GEM Cable Solutions Offers Cabling and Network Connection Services and Products to Ensure Cost-Effective and Superior Results

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- GEM Cable Solutions, one of the trustworthy cable manufacturers in the UK, offers a comprehensive range of cabling and network connection services and products to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise. Their products and services are cost-effective, suitable for businesses of all types and deliver superior results no matter the size and type of business.



As a leading Defence and Aerospace AS9100D & BS EN ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001-2015 certified UK manufacturers, GEM Cable Solutions offers cabling and network connection services and products of the highest standards to ensure state-of-the-art and reliable functioning in almost any environment. The variety of industries that they serve includes defence, aerospace, rail, broadcast, satellite, telecoms, marine, robotics and much more.



Well-known for their excellence, GEM Cable Solutions provides the complete array of custom cable assemblies, control boxes, custom wire harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products, and other network solutions. The company also extends from manufacturing, supplying, and installation to procuring ancillary equipment and products and offering maintenance and troubleshooting facilities.



GEM Cable Solutions, a recognised custom cable assembly manufacturer, have been successfully operating in the industry for years and over time has served many renowned businesses across the world with their best-in-class products and services. With hundreds of projects successfully completed under their belt, GEM Cable Solutions strive to perfection and are fully aware how to use high-tech plant and equipment to design and manufacture assemblies that exceed clients' expectations.



Talking more about their services and products, one of the representatives of the company stated, "We offer an extensive range of cabling products and custom packages to suit businesses of all sizes. We work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment."



GEM Cable Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to their base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



