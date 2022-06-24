GEM Cable Solutions Offers Complete Solutions for All Cable and Networking Needs Across a Variety of Industries

Sandridge St. Albans, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2022 -- GEM Cable Solutions, a well-known cable harness manufacturer in the UK, offers complete solutions for all cable and networking needs in a variety of industries. Their product range includes cable assembly, cable harness, network cable, coax, boxes, panels, and many more. They have a team of highly skilled and experienced engineers who can design and manufacture all types of cable & networking solutions to meet any specific requirement. Their cable and networking are highly utilised by some of the major industries, including aerospace, defence, broadcast, telecommunications, automotive and many more.



The company produces a wide range of cable products, from simple to complex, for a variety of applications. The company has a team of qualified and experienced engineers who are capable of providing customised solutions as per the clients. Each of Gem Cable's products are manufactured to the highest quality standards and tested to the latest international standards. The products are designed to operate in hostile environments and harsh conditions whilst meeting clients' criteria for security and reliability.



Talking about their cable and networking solutions, a representative for the company stated, "GEM Cable Solutions specialises in meeting all your cabling and network connection needs through a comprehensive range of services and products that ensure cost-effective superior results. We support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment."



GEM Cable Solutions specialises in providing an extensive range of products. Their team of highly skilled engineers and technicians work closely with their customers to ensure that they are provided with a bespoke solution to suit their specific requirements. They are a highly customer-focused company and pride themselves on their service and support. With such a broad customer base, they have an excellent track record of customer satisfaction. For more information, please visit: https://www.gemcable.co.uk/



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cable Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to their base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



Social Media Profiles



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/GemCableSolutions

Twitter – https://twitter.com/gemcable

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/gem-cable-solutions-ltd/



Contact Details

Unit C

156 St Albans Road

Sandridge

St. Albans

Hertfordshire

AL4 9LP

Phone: +44 (0) 1727 845 750

Email: info@gemcable.co.uk