GEM Cable Solutions Offers Fibre Optic Cable Assembly Solutions for a Wide Range of Applications

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2022 -- GEM Cable Solutions, a renowned cable assembly manufacturer in the UK, offers fibre optic cable assembly solutions for a wide range of applications. They provide high-quality and reliable fibre optic cable assemblies for your data centre, office, or home network. Their solutions are the perfect choice for data centres designed to support high-speed data transmission and provide a reliable connection between data centre equipment and the network. They offer a diverse suite of fibre optic cable assembly products and services to a wide range of industries such as the military, aerospace, oil, gas, and many more.



They also provide fibre optic cable assemblies for homes that are designed to provide a reliable connection between home equipment and their private network. With a global network of technicians and a dedication to innovation, they ensure all the products and services they provide are the best available on the market. They have many years of experience in fibre optic cable assembly solutions and can offer customers knowledge in the design of reliable and innovative solutions. Businesses looking to buy fibre optic cable assemblies can visit GEM Cable Solutions' website for more information.



A representatives from the company said, "From standard installations to highly secure data centres, we supply reliable fibre optic connections such as Expanded Beam Connectors to lockable tamper-proof network jacks and patch leads to counteract unauthorised use of vacant sockets. You can ensure optimum use of space with our MTP fibre optic distribution panels, at three times the density, it can achieve 96 fibre terminations in 1u of space compared to the average of 24."



As trusted partner of many businesses, GEM Cable Solutions go the extra mile to provide state-of-the-art products and services fulfilling clients' cabling and network connection needs effectively. They are strongly committed to environmental sustainability and are determined to continue to enhance an environmental management system and processes, to ensure they provide world-leading products, solutions, and services.



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cable Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to their base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



For more information, please visit: https://www.gemcable.co.uk/



