GEM Cable Solutions Offers Fibre Optic Solutions Through a Flexible Package of Bespoke Services & Products

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2022 -- GEM Cable Solutions, one of the leading cable assembly manufacturers in the UK, offers fiber optic solutions through a flexible package of bespoke services and products including pigtails, connectors, patch panels, accessories, and boxes. From standard installations to highly secure data centres, they supply reliable fibre optic connections such as expanded beam connectors to lockable tamper-proof network jacks and patch leads to counteract unauthorised use of vacant sockets. Their fiber optic solutions are designed to achieve many benefits including scalability, reliability, and future-proofing. All the optic fiber solutions are tested to the highest possible level of workmanship, controlled by their ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System.



They are specialists in providing one-stop integrated fiber optic solutions and products for a variety of industries, such as broadcast, satellite, telecommunications, and more. Gem Cable Solutions has accomplished several critical and sensitive projects, installing in a variety of settings, underground, harsh, or dangerous situations, all while guaranteeing that data security, speed, and safety needs are properly satisfied.



Talking further about their fiber optic solutions, one of the representatives from the company stated, " Gem Cable provides fibre optic solutions throughout the UK. We are manufacturers of the highest quality fibre optic products which include Multimode OM1, OM2, OM3 & OM4 and Singlemode OS2 patch leads. We can supply you with ruggedized and armoured jackets to help shield and protect your cables. We provide total network solutions through a flexible package of bespoke services and products.



GEM Cable Solutions, a trusted partner of many businesses, goes above and beyond to provide state-of-the-art solutions and services that successfully meet clients' cabling and network connection demands. Their staff help businesses expand by providing unmatched technical precision manufacturing across a wide range of products, as well as improved access to well-known brands and custom-made equipment.



GEM Cable Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to their base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



