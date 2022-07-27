GEM Cable Solutions Offers High-Quality Cable Connectors and Accessories in Varied Specifications

Sandridge St. Albans, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2022 -- GEM Cable Solutions, a leading cable assembly manufacturer in the UK, offers high-quality cable connectors and accessories in a range of specifications. Their connectors and accessories are made of high-quality materials to withstand harsh conditions. All of their cable connectors and accessories are easy to use and allow for a quick and secure connection. To ensure uninterpreted connection, the company offers some of their cable connectors with a locking mechanism to prevent them from disconnecting. Each of their connectors are well-known for improving network and product performance whilst meeting your quality and security requirements.



Their cable connectors and accessories have been broadly used in a range of industries including aerospace, marine, defence, telecoms, broadcast, robotics, rail, and many more. The cable connectors and accessories that they offer can be customised to the exact needs of the clients within the promised time frame. The company has its own quality testing facility where they test each of their products before they are sent out. In addition, GEM Cable Solutions is committed to the continual development of its cable connectors and accessories and is known for its exceptional customer service and support.



Talking about their cable connectors and accessories, a representative for the company stated, "Whether you require fibre optics or copper cabling from trusted brands; high quality custom-built assemblies and connectors, distribution and housing products, or a quick turn-around, our flexible, solution-based approach means we adapt to meet all your changing needs. In addition to supply, manufacturing and installation, our services extend to procuring ancillary equipment and products outside our normal areas of business, administration support, and a maintenance and trouble-shooting facility to shield you from the unexpected."



GEM Cable Solutions are a one stop solution for all your cable & networking needs across several industries. They offer an extensive range of cabling products and custom packages to suit businesses of all sizes. The company has a team of skilled engineers and technicians who have vast experience in designing and manufacturing cable products for multiple applications. They use the highest-grade materials and latest technology to design and manufacture their cable products. If you are looking for a reliable supplier of cable connectors and accessories, you should contact GEM Cable Solutions right away.



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cables Solutions is a leading UK manufacturer of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to our base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



