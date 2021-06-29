GEM Cable Solutions Offers Tailored Cable Solutions for Industrial Robotic Applications

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2021 -- GEM Cable Solutions, one of the UK's leading cable assembly manufacturers, offers customised solutions for industrial applications. GEM Cable Solutions make cable assemblies, harnesses and box build to support a variety of industrial technologies. Assemblies can be made for a range of flexing applications, from minimal to high. An alternative to individual cable assemblies, they provide cable harnesses to improve production efficiencies with pretested harnesses that can be installed and positioned easily.



The different applications within the robotics industry include power distribution, assembly line systems, data transmission, and server motor cables. The assemblies they provide demonstrate a strong commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, continual improvement and the environment. They understand the fact that robots are always in motion, hence they ensure that the cable assemblies used to meet the highest requirements in terms of mechanical, chemical and thermal properties.



Talking about their cable solutions, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We offer customised looms and assemblies with short delivery times, alongside our expertise and experience in working with customers to develop and bring to fruition solutions in the field of robotics and their applications. Whether the requirement is a standard wire or cable or custom designed loom or assembly, GEM Cable Solutions will work with you to design and manufacture control & instrumentation looms and cable assemblies that fulfill your requirements."



GEM cable solutions have been catering to its customers with quality products and outstanding customer service for many years in the UK. Known for their products' reliable performances, GEM cable solutions are recognised as the preferred cables and wires for the telecommunication, power sector and other industries across the world. Their research department is efficient enough to keep up the higher quality and reliability of all the products to deliver to their customers.



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cables Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to our base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



For more information, please visit: https://www.gemcable.co.uk/industries/#ROBOTICS



Contact Details

Unit C

156 St Albans Road

Sandridge

St. Albans

Hertfordshire

AL4 9LP

Phone: +44 (0) 1727 845 750

Email: info@gemcable.co.uk