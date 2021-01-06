GEM Cable Solutions Offers the Best Cabling Solutions with an Unrivalled Level of Technical and Procurement Expertise

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2021 -- A leading UK manufacturer, GEM Cable Solutions, offer total cabling solutions with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise. They offer a complete set of cabling assemblies to different industries, comprising aerospace, defence, satellite, rail, telecoms, broadcast and more. The cable assemblies are tailored, including custom lengths, colours, and special pin-outs in their designs, via to completely tailored connectors, over moulds, raw cable, and cable looms. Their team has successfully delivered important projects, installing in all environment types, like underground, harsh & hazardous environments, while maintaining data security, speed and safety needs are met on time.



GEM Cable solutions are one of the leading cable manufacturers in the UK, dealing in all types of cabling needs and network connection through a variety of services that assures affordable results. The company functions around the world to help businesses grow with an unrivalled level of technical precision manufacturing on any range and better access to reputed brands and tailored equipment. Their professionals make use of engineering, technical, and project management skills to build, design, produce and install the cabling solution for various needs of their clients.



Talking about their solutions, one of the representatives from the company stated, "As experienced manufacturers of bespoke cabling products, cable assemblies, fibre optic cables, wire looms & harness, panels, control boxes, we offer a one stop solution for all your cable & networking needs across several industries. Our services include concept and engineering design, full material procurement, supply chain management, UK manufacturing and test to the highest possible level of workmanship all controlled by our ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System."



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cables Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to our base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



