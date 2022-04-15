GEM Cable Solutions Offers the Quality-Assured Bespoke Cable Assemblies to Varied Industries

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2022 -- GEM Cable Solutions, a reputable control panel builder in the UK, offers the highest quality-assured bespoke cable assemblies to a wide range of industries including telecommunications, satellite, aerospace, marine, defence, robotics, broadcast and transport. they have technology advanced workshops that produce a broad range of cable assembly types, with all work fully tested and inspected under their proven quality control system. They've executed a number of cable assembly projects in range of settings, including underground, harsh, and dangerous situations, all whilst guaranteeing that data security, speed, and safety needs are properly satisfied.



Cable manufacturing is one of the most important stages in the production of any electronic device or machine. GEM Cable Solutions produce thousands of different types of cables assemblies in the UK as per industry needs. They specialise in producing cables for all types of devices, machines and computers. There are numerous benefits to choosing GEM Cable Solutions in the UK. However, the most important advantage is the fact that bespoke cable assemblies will be designed and assembled to order, which means that they are tailored to exact requirements, ensuring the right end result for client.



Talking about their bespoke cable assemblies, one of the company representatives stated, "Distinguished by over 30 years of service excellence, product innovation and outstanding reliability, we serve the telecommunications, satellite, aerospace, broadcast and transport industries with quality-assured bespoke cable assemblies, supplies and services at the cutting edge. We use our extensive experience and expert knowledge in bespoke cable assembly design, and manufacture to supply the perfect solution – effortlessly combining the latest technology with practical applications to meet your infrastructure needs."



GEM Cable Solutions is a reputable custom cable manufacturer based in the United Kingdom. The company specialises in covering all of your cabling and networking needs with a wide selection of services and solutions that deliver cost-effective, high-quality outcomes. The company works with businesses all around the world to help them expand by providing unrivalled technical precision production of any size and easy access to trusted brands and custom-made equipment.



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cable Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to their base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



For more information, please visit: https://www.gemcable.co.uk/



Social Media Profiles



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/GemCableSolutions

Twitter – https://twitter.com/gemcable

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/gem-cable-solutions-ltd/



Contact Details



Unit C

156 St Albans Road

Sandridge

St. Albans

Hertfordshire

AL4 9LP

Phone: +44 (0) 1727 845 750

Email: info@gemcable.co.uk