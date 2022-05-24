GEM Cable Solutions Offers the Reliable Cable Connectors and Accessories for a Variety of Industries

Sandridge St. Albans, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2022 -- GEM Cable Solutions, a prominent cable assembly company in the UK, offers the highest quality cable connectors and accessories for a range of industries, including aerospace, marine, defence, telecoms, broadcast, robotics, rail, and many more. Each of our products is designed with quality approved materials to improve network and product performance whilst meeting our clients' criteria for security and reliability. Their product line includes coaxial cable, multicore cable, power cable, tri-rated cable, fibre optic adapters, fibre optic, splicers, and more.



GEM Cable have a team of skilled engineers who collaborate closely, follow a set of stringent procedures, and are well-versed in technical and industrial standards. Their stringent testing procedures provide high precision and reduce the risk of future connection degradation. They employ BA765 Connection Test equipment to provide customers with accurate and detailed results on a variety of factors, including cable resistance and insulation, low-voltage testing for shorts between pins, and HiPot and AC tests up to 2000V.



A representative of GEM Cable Solutions stated, "Whether you require fibre optics or copper cabling from trusted brands; high quality custom-built assemblies and connectors, distribution and housing products, or a quick turn-around, our flexible, solution-based approach means we adapt to meet all your changing needs. Our focus is on improving network- and product performance while meeting your stringent requirements for confidentiality, security and 100% reliability. We do not just keep pace with advances in cable solutions we make the best use of the latest technology and strive to push the boundaries."



GEM Cable solutions is one of the leading cable manufacturers in the UK, dealing with all types of cabling needs and network connection through a variety of services that assures affordable results. The company offers its services globally to help businesses grow with an unrivalled level of technical precision manufacturing, on any range and better access to reputed brands and tailored equipment. Their professionals make use of engineering, technical, and project management skills to build, design, produce and install the cabling solution for various needs of their clients.



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cable Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to their base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



For more information, please visit: https://www.gemcable.co.uk/



