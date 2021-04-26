GEM Cable Solutions Provides a Full Range of Total Cable, Fibre and Networking Solutions at an Exceptional Value

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- GEM Cable Solutions, one of the leading cable harness manufacturers, offers customers total fibre, cable, and network solutions through a flexible package of tailored products and services. The company has served to the upper tiers of the supply chain with the help of its work with clients across the transport, broadcast, telecoms, satellite, and aerospace sectors. Their staff thoroughly understands their customer's priorities and makes solutions that eliminate the risks included in any top tier partner working in the industrial sector.



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cables Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to our base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



For more information, please visit: https://www.gemcable.co.uk/



