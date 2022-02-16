Gem Cable Solutions Provides Cabling Solutions to Commercial, Government and Public-Service Clients

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2022 -- Gem Cable Solutions, one of the UK's renowned cable harness manufacturers, provides comprehensive cabling solutions to commercial, government and public-service clients. They have a team of experienced data cabling engineers who provide network-based cabling solutions based on the needs of their customers. Their cabling solutions are widely used in a variety of industries, including computer and peripherals, telecommunications, aerospace, medical, military, and test. All their services are designed to focus on improving network and product performance along with meeting needs of confidentiality, security, and reliability.



The company has done critical and sensitive projects in a variety of settings, including underground, harsh, and dangerous situations, all whilst ensuring data security, speed, and safety requirements are met on schedule. They take on a wide range of projects, large and small, and offer a finished product that includes drawings, certification, manuals, and contract documents courteously and professionally. Gem Cable Solutions aims to provide the highest levels of customer service, from initial contact through to project completion.



Talking about the products and services offered by GEM Cable, one of the team members spoke, "We work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise along with precision manufacturing. Our team works to offer tailor-made solutions that can be delivered across the globe and cater to every business requirement. We work hard to understand the clients' priorities and create solutions to mitigate against the risks and concerns of the industrial sector."



GEM Cable Solutions, one of the UK's most reputable custom cable manufacturers, specialises in cabling and network connectivity through a wide range of services that provide cost-effective results. The organisation works with businesses all around the world to help them grow by providing outstanding technical precision production on any scale and improved access to renowned brands and custom-made equipment.



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cable Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to their base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



For more information, please visit: https://www.gemcable.co.uk/



