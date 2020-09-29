GEM Cable Solutions Provides End-to-End Cabling Service with a Packaged Solution

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- A reputable cable assembly manufacturer in the UK, GEM Cable Solutions provides total cable, fibre and network solutions through a flexible package of bespoke services and products. They provide an extensive range of cabling assemblies to a wide range of industries, including defence, aerospace, rail, broadcast, satellite, telecoms and more. The cable assemblies are customised, incorporating custom lengths, colours and special pin-outs in their designs, through to fully customised connectors, raw cable, over moulds and cable looms. They have successfully completed many vital and sensitive projects, installing in all types of environments, including underground, harsh and hazardous environments, while ensuring data security, speed and safety requirements are met in full.



The cable assemblies they manufacture can operate even in the harshest of environments, removing any compromise in quality and avoid using materials that are not as good as others for the design you need. The company offers a variety of cable assemblies including coaxial, multicore, multipair, power, ribbon, RJ45 patch leads and more. Each assembly they produce goes through robust manufacturers test to ensure they are quality accredited to an extremely high level.



Talking further about their bespoke cable assemblies, one of the representatives from the company stated, "GEM Cable Solutions serves the telecommunications, satellite, aerospace, broadcast and transport industries with quality-assured bespoke cable assemblies, supplies and services at the cutting edge. We have an unrivalled dedication to precision engineering and innovation, we use our extensive experience and expert knowledge in bespoke cable assembly design, manufacture to supply the perfect solution – effortlessly combining the latest technology with practical applications to meet your infrastructure needs."



GEM Cable Solutions is one of the reputable custom cable manufacturers in the UK. The company specialises in meeting all your cabling and network connection needs through a comprehensive range of services and products that ensure cost effective superior results. The organisation works across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment.



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cables Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to our base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



For more information, please visit: https://www.gemcable.co.uk/



Contact Details



Unit C

156 St Albans Road

Sandridge

St. Albans

Hertfordshire

AL4 9LP

Phone: +44 (0) 1727 845 750

Email: info@gemcable.co.uk