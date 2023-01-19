GEM Cable Solutions Provides Lite Linke MTP® Cabling Solutions Offering Superb Value for Money to Businesses

Sandridge St. Albans, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2023 -- GEM Cable Solutions, a leading cable assembly manufacturer in the UK, provides Lite Linke MTP® cabling solutions that offer superb value for money to businesses. Their cabling solutions are designed to provide maximum flexibility and reliability for data centres and enterprise networks and ensure your networks are up and running with minimal downtime. With the help of their high-performance, high-density cabling solutions, they can ensure that your data centre and enterprise networks are at their best. Their systems offer high-speed data transmission, flexibility and scalability, as well as advanced features for voice and data applications.



Their solutions help businesses efficiently manage, expand and maintain your networks with less downtime and more reliability. The company offers a plethora of Lite Linke MTP® products, including Lite Linke MTP® 1U 19? CHASSIS PATCH PANEL, Lite Linke MTP® 3U 19?CHASSIS, Lite Linke MTP® Cassette, MTP® Lite Trunk Assemblies, MTP® Tuff Trunk Assemblies, and many more. The solution are designed for both new and existing environments and are based on a standardised installation and cabling system. Businesses looking to implement Lite Linke MTP® cabling solution can check GEM Cable Solutions' website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "GEM Cable is proud to present Lite Linke MTP® connectivity containment and cabling solutions, bringing together the best in class components, a highly skilled and motivated workforce, and the best turnaround times in the industry. In the fibre optic business for more than 20 years, GEM Cable Lite Linke manufactures and supplies MTP® connectivity, containment and cabling solutions from its state-of-the-art facility. Our mission is to be recognised as the leading provider of MTP® solutions in Europe."



GEM Cable Solutions is one of the most reputed custom cable manufacturers in the United Kingdom. The company specialises in covering all your cabling and networking needs with a wide selection of services and solutions that deliver cost-effective, high-quality outcomes. The organisation works with businesses worldwide to help them expand by providing unrivalled technical precision production of any size and easy access to trusted brands and custom-made equipment.



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cable Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work globally to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients, from businesses local to their base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



