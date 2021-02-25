GEM Cable Solutions Provides Total Cable, Fibre, and Networking Solutions to Business Across the UK

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- GEM Cable Solutions, a leading UK manufacturer, offers all kinds of cable solutions to businesses from wide range of industries across the UK. They understand clients' needs and create solutions that eliminate the risks involved in any top tier partner working in the industrial sector. GEM cable assemblies are particularly used to connect all kinds of signal transceiver equipment or transmitter, ensuring that the signal during transmission precision, high efficiency, low loss, high quality.



GEM serves industries from varied sectors including computer & peripherals, telecom, military, medical, aerospace, test and many more. Their brand stands for quality, durability, and cost effective solutions, which meet the requirements of customers. They have successfully completed many vital and sensitive projects, installing in all types of environments, including underground, harsh and hazardous environments, while ensuring data security, speed and safety requirements are met in full. The company does not compromise on the quality of products offered by them to the customers.



Talking about their solutions, one of the representatives from GEM Cable Solutions stated," GEM Cable Solutions specialises in meeting all your cabling and network connection needs through a comprehensive range of services and products that ensure cost-effective, superior results. From coaxial, fibre optic and copper cable assemblies through to connectors, tooling, housing, and accessories, we provide all the materials you need for long-lasting, powerful communications."



GEM cable solutions have catered its customers with quality products and outstanding customer service for over many years in the UK. Known for their products' reliable performances, GEM cable solutions are recognised as the preferred cables and wires for the telecommunication and power sector. Their research department is efficient enough to keep up the higher quality and reliability of all the products to deliver to their customers.



About GEM Cable Solutions

GEM Cables Solutions are leading UK manufacturers of bespoke cable assemblies, control boxes, harnesses, wiring looms, panels, fibre optic products and total network solutions. They work across the globe to support business growth with an unrivalled level of technical and procurement expertise, precision manufacturing on any scale and easy access to trusted brands and tailor-made equipment. Already established as the preferred partner of choice for many leading names within the global marketplace, they have a strong track record of satisfied clients; from businesses local to our base in South East England to internationals such as Virgin Media, BBC, Verizon and Network Rail.



