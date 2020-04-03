Gemcitabine HCL Market 2019-2030 Analysis Examined in New Market Research Report with Focusing Key Players Like Accord Healthcare, Pfizer and Sun Pharmaceutical Etc

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Gemcitabine HCL Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global gemcitabine HCL Market is estimated to be over US$ 680 Million in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



Prominent Key Players:

Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Accord Healthcare, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Medtronic, Biocon, and Cipla Inc., among others.



Gemcitabine HCL Market Segmentation:



By Type:

-Branded

-Generic



By Application:

-Pancreatic Cancer

-Breast Cancer

-Ovarian Cancer

-Non-small-cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)



By End User:

-Hospitals

-Cancer Centers



Gemcitabine HCL are also used as an alternative for another source of care centres such as hospital emergency departments (EDs) for nonemergency care. These clinics are used by people for simple acute conditions or preventive care. Gemcitabine HCL have nurse practitioners and physician assistants that help people in improvising their conditions. Continuously rising lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension and lower cost of services at Gemcitabine HCL compared to the traditional care centres are some ofthe key factors propelling its demand globally.



